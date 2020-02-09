NZ PM Jacinda Ardern announces new funding for HIV services

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited The Big Gay Out in Auckland over the weekend and announced additional funding for HIV and sexual health services.

As ther Big Gay Out celebrated it’s 21st outing, the Prime Minister announced $300,000 of funding would be allocated to HIV and STI testing.

“There is much talk about inclusion of the rainbow community but part of that is ensuring there is no disadvantage in terms of healthcare.” Ardern said.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health will study rates of HIV and STI testing, sexual behaviour, condom use, and inequalities, which would then guide HIV and STI prevention services in the future.

The PM also gave details of previously announced million dollar fund that has been set up to help support LGBTIQ organisations.

OIP Staff