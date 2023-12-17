Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision

The United Kingdom’s Eurovision prospects just took a leap with pop star Olly Alexander confirming he’s going to represent his country at the 2024 competition.

Alexader, aka Years and Years, is not the first high profile performer to represent the UK, but it’s a huge coup to score a singer whose career is already flying high.

Alexander broke the news to television British audiences during the finale of the popular program Strictly Come Dancing. He shared that he’ll be performing under his own name for the competition in Malmo Sweden.

So far in his music career Alexander has released three successful albums as Years and Years. The project was originally a band, but later morphed into a solo vehicle for Alexander. He’s also collaborated with some big names including Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys, and Elton John.

In a post to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Olly Alexander shared that it had been difficult to keep his appointment a secret.

“I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got! I shall put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all! Lets do this!!!” Alexander posted, adding in a video that it was a “dream come true”.

It’s a long time since the United Kingdom has won Eurovision

The United Kingdom has a long history of participation in Eurovision, first joining the event during its second outing in 1957. So far Britain has been part of the experience 65 times and they’ve been the winner 5 times.

Their fortunes in recent decades have not been good. The last time they won was back in 1997 when Katrina and the Waves performed Shine a Light. Olly Alexander will be hoping to join the ranks of Sandie Shaw, Lulu, Buck’s Fizz, Brotherhood of Man and Shaw with his song and performance.

They came close in 2022 when Sam Ryder was the runner-up with Spaceman. The UK ended up hosting the 2023 competition when Ukraine was unable to take on the responsibility due to the Russian invasion.

Some years Britian has ended up at the lower end of the tally board, and in 2021 their contestant James Newman ended up with zero jury points.

Over the years some well-known entertainers have taken on the Eurovision challenge for the United Kingdom, among them Bonnie Tyler, Engelbert Humperdinck, Blue and Scooch.

Who is going to Eurovision 2024?

Thirty-seven nations will be taking part in their 2024 event and Australia will be one of the included countries. The competition will be held in Malmo in Sweden next year. Sweden is hosting after Loreen won the competition for a second time with her song Tattoo.

The United Kingdom now joins a few countries who have got out early in naming their performing.

Belgium will be sending Mustii, who is a judge on the TV program Drag Race Belgique. The 33-year-old has had successful pop career alongside acting in feature films and television.

Cyprus will be represented by Silia Kapsis. The singer is from New South Wales, she’s been a regular host of Nickelodeon’s Nick News.

Silmane will taking part for France with the song Mon Amour, while Greece will be sending Marina Satti to the competition.

Czechia will be represented by Aiko performing the song Pedestal. Born in Russia, but raised in Czechia, Aiko is now based in the United Kingdom where she has put out three albums of material.

The Netherlands is sending Joost Klein to the completion. He found fame on YouTube before having chart success with his music which combines elements of hip-hop and electronica.

Slovenia has announced Raiven will sing the song Veronika at the 2024 contest. She’s a n acclaimed harpist and trained opera singer, and has previously released an album and several EPs.

Eurovision 2024 takes place in Malmo, Sweden with semi-final 1 on 7th May, semifinal 2 on 9th May, and the grand final on 11th May.

Graeme Watson

