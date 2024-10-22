On This Gay Day | Gloria Gaynor released ‘I Will Survive’

When Gloria Gaynor released her iconic song, I Will Survive, it wasn’t expected to become the career defining hit that’s lasted decades. It was actually started life as the B-side to another release.

Originally released on October 23rd 1978 the song about getting through a broken relationship was quickly adopted by the LGBTI community who embraced it’s themes of strength and persistence.

- Advertisement -

The song was written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris, and recorded by Gloria Gaynor in 1978.

Perren was originally a member of Motown’s ‘The Corporation’ a collection of writers who wrote hits for The Jackson 5. He went on to write many well known songs including The Miracles ‘Love Machine’, Tavares ‘Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel’, Peaches and Herb’s ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’.

When it was first released ‘I Will Survive’ was the b-side to another tune, but DJs loved to song and kept playing it, leading to it being released as a single in it’s own right.

The song has been covered by many artists including indie rock band Cake who released a morose version of the song, while Diana Ross recorded a hi-NRG version in the’90s. The song is also featured in Robbie Williams song Supreme, and Erasure’s tune Love to Hate You.

The tune has was also covered by R’nB singer Chantay Savage in the ’90s and Demi Lovato recorded a version for the Angry Birds movie. Soul Queen Aretha Franklin also included the song on her final album Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics..

Undoubtedly Gaynor’s biggest hit, I Will Survive went to the top of the charts, but the singer also had success with her version of Never Can Say Goodbye and another queer anthem I Am What I Am.

In 2016 the cultural significance of the song was recognised when it was added the US Library of Congress.

Several notable musicians played on the record including percussionist Paulinho Da Costa and guitarist Melvin Ragin who released his own records under the name Wah Wah Watson.