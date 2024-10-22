Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

On This Gay Day | Gloria Gaynor released ‘I Will Survive’

History

When Gloria Gaynor released her iconic song, I Will Survive, it wasn’t expected to become the career defining hit that’s lasted decades. It was actually started life as the B-side to another release.

Originally released on October 23rd 1978 the song about getting through a broken relationship was quickly adopted by the LGBTI community who embraced it’s themes of strength and persistence.

- Advertisement -

The song was written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris, and recorded by Gloria Gaynor in 1978.

Perren was originally a member of Motown’s ‘The Corporation’ a collection of writers who wrote hits for The Jackson 5. He went on to write many well known songs including The Miracles ‘Love Machine’, Tavares ‘Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel’, Peaches and Herb’s ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’.

When it was first released ‘I Will Survive’ was the b-side to another tune, but DJs loved to song and kept playing it, leading to it being released as a single in it’s own right.

The song has been covered by many artists including indie rock band Cake who released a morose version of the song, while Diana Ross recorded a hi-NRG version in the’90s. The song is also featured in Robbie Williams song Supreme, and Erasure’s tune Love to Hate You.

The tune has was also covered by R’nB singer Chantay Savage in the ’90s and Demi Lovato recorded a version for the Angry Birds movie. Soul Queen Aretha Franklin also included the song on her final album Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics..

Undoubtedly Gaynor’s biggest hit, I Will Survive went to the top of the charts, but the singer also had success with her version of Never Can Say Goodbye and another queer anthem I Am What I Am.

In 2016 the cultural significance of the song was recognised when it was added the US Library of Congress.

Several notable musicians played on the record including percussionist Paulinho Da Costa and guitarist Melvin Ragin who released his own records under the name Wah Wah Watson.

Latest

Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale pulls out of The Court Pride Party, Alyssa Edwards to headline

0
The drag star will be heading to Perth the celebrate Pride.
Community

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

0
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Community

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Lifestyle

October is Breast Cancer awareness month; Have you been screened?

0
Have you been screened? Screening Saves Lives.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale pulls out of The Court Pride Party, Alyssa Edwards to headline

0
The drag star will be heading to Perth the celebrate Pride.
Community

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

0
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Community

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Lifestyle

October is Breast Cancer awareness month; Have you been screened?

0
Have you been screened? Screening Saves Lives.
Culture

New Order to tour in 2025 with first show at Perth’s RAC Arena

0
The legendary band will playing their biggest hits.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Keiynan Lonsdale pulls out of The Court Pride Party, Alyssa Edwards to headline

OUTinPerth -
The drag star will be heading to Perth the celebrate Pride.
Read more

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

Graeme Watson -
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Read more

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

OUTinPerth -
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture