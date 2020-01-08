On This Gay Day: ‘Monty Python’ actor Graham Chapman was born

Filed under History Posted by admin

Monty Python actor Graham Chapman was born was on this day

Graham Chapman is best known as one of members of the ‘Monty Python’ surrealist troupe. He was born on this day in 1941. Chapman wrote many of the group’s most famous sketches and took a starring role in their films Holy Grail and Life of Brian.

Chapman decided to become a comedian over studying to be a doctor, and alongside John Cleese write many imortal sketches including the Dead Parrot sketch.

His writing career initially saw him writing for a wide range of television performers including Bill Oddie, Cilla Black, Petula Clark and David Frost. In 1969 he he and Cleese teamed up with Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Terry Jones to form Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

The absurdist television show ran until 1974 when the group moved onto making movies including The Meaning of Life, Life of Brian and Holy Grail.

After the Python’s disbanded he created the film Yellowbeard. Chapman took the lead role and the movie featured a cavalcade of famous comedians including Marty Feldman, Peter Cook and Cheech & Chong.

Chapman had a long term relationship with writer David Sherlock, the pair met in 1966. Chapman disclosed his homosexuality on a British television program in 1972 making him one of the first celebrities to come out. He was a huge supporter of the Gay Liberation Front and the publication Gay News.

In 1972 Chapman and Sherlock adopted teenage runaway John Tomiczek. The 14 year old’s father agreed to the two men becoming his son’s legal guardian and they remained a presence in his life.

Chapman discovered he had tonsil cancer in 1988 and he passed away on 4th October 1989, aged 48. He was the first, and to date, only member of the Monty python cast to pass.

At his memorial service the remaining members of his comedy team lead the congregation in singing his signature tune Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.

Also on this day

German-Israeli Author Karl Baer, who was one of the first transgender people to undergo gender reassignment surgery, was allowed to officially change their gender on their official documents on this day in 1907.

Baer was born in 1885 in Germany and underwent surgery in December 1906. Baer also gained the right to marry and did so in 1907. His first wife Beile Halpern died in 1909, and he later married Elza Max.

Like many Jewish people, Baer left Germany with the rise of the Nazi party. He moved to Palestine in 1938 where he worked as an insurance salesman until 1950. He passed away in 1950.

He documented his life in a semi-autobiographical book that was published in 1907. It was called Aus eines Mannes Mädchenjahren, which translates as Memoirs of a Man’s Maiden Years. It was published under a pseudonym so Baer could not be identified. An english translation was published for the first time in 2005.

In 1919 his book was made into a film, but no copies of the film appear to have survived.

OIP Staff