Oops! Lil Nas X has a wardrobe malfunction on SNL

Lil Nas X has had a challenging moment of live TV. His pants split in front of millions of viewers while he was performing a pole dance on Saturday Night Live.

The singer was performing his hit MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), and it was going down as the most homoerotic segment to ever grace the stage of the long running comedy / variety show.

The performance saw Lil Nas X showing off his abs, gyrating with hot backing dancers, it was filled with pelvic thrusts, licking and steamy scenes, until things went awry at the stripper’s pole. Lil Nas X took the challenge of revealing more then he intended in his steed, he kept his hand over his crotch for the rest of the number and smiled at his predicament.

He later took to social media to make light of the incident and reposted the many memes and comments about his situation.

The singer has just released the video to his new song Sun Goes Down.

Watch his mesmerising performance on Saturday Night Live.

