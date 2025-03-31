OPINION | Calling allies to step up and be seen this Trans Day of Visibility

OPINION

Rebecca Bennett (she/her) is the Pro Vice Chancellor Equity Diversity and Inclusion at Murdoch University.

Since 2009, Trans Day of Visibility has been a celebration of trans pride and awareness, recognising transgender, gender diverse and non-binary experiences and achievements. Prior to 2009, the only trans specific day on the LGBTIQA+ calendar was Transgender Day of Remembrance, which mourned the murders of transgender people. The absence of a day of celebration, rendered thriving and surviving members of the trans community all but invisible.

TDOV is meant to be a day of celebration, a day where trans and gender diverse individuals can proudly stand up and represent their community. However, this year, the saying “visibility without protection is a trap” resonates deeply. American trans activist McKenzie Wark writes, in the wake of the recent US election:

“the increased visibility of trans people, particularly trans women, has turned out to be a double-edged sword. The idea was that, through visibility, trans people could be recognized as actually human and included in the social contract as having civil rights. Instead, it has triggered feelings of rivalry and resentment.”

This double-edged sword has reached Australia. Australian universities and companies are being compelled to divest in DEI initiatives and to mandate a forced male-female binary, which renders trans and gender diverse people invisible on paper, and hyper visible in life. Forced gender assignment is not only biologically and socially inaccurate and reductive (it’s a spectrum); it causes painful dysphoria and increased suicidality for people who are trans or gender diverse.

In this context, and as a Pro Vice Chancellor Equity Diversity and Inclusion, I am calling upon allies and organisations to use Trans Day of Visibility to cast a spotlight on issues over individuals. Award winning speaker, facilitator and champion for trans and non-binary rights Emma Cusdin defines allyship as

“standing beside us when we need support, standing behind us when we need back up, and stepping in front when we need protection.”

As an out gay cisgender woman, I am proudly and publicly standing up for trans rights and making myself visible as an advocate and an ally to the trans community. It is time, now more than ever, for organisations and allies to step in front of a community under threat and make our support as loud and proud and as visible as possible.

Stepping in front, does not mean speaking for. This is an important distinction. Thus, the following advice to allies comes from consultation with important members of the trans community on campus, colleagues, students and friends. It is vital that the trans community remains in control of their journey and destination, when we take a front seat.

Firstly, being unsafe does not mean being afraid. Many trans people, particularly at the intersections of race and disability, do not get a choice in their visibility. Trans people also don’t get to opt in or out of politics. Their personal is political, with or without their consent. Thus, allies must support places of respite and community, where trans people can be themselves without having to debate, justify or defend their identity. Some spaces are not for allies to inhabit, but they are for us to protect.

Allies must utilise their privilege to build safety and inclusion, especially in conversations from which trans and gender diverse people are excluded. This means speaking up against transphobia, advocating for inclusive policies, and amplifying the voices of trans individuals.

Allies should strive to provide support that is affirming and empowering, rather than retraumatising. This involves being mindful of the topics we discuss and the language we use. This support can take many forms, from offering a listening ear to standing up against harmful rhetoric and policies.

This Trans Day of Visibility is a call to action for all allies to step up and stand in front, for trans and gender diverse individuals. As a university, we have a unique opportunity to lead by example and create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all. Let us commit to active allyship, ensuring that our efforts lead to meaningful change and lasting impact. Together, we can build a world where trans and gender diverse people are not only visible but also protected, respected, and celebrated.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editors Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson are employed by Curtin University and Edith Cowan University respectively.

