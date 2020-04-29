‘Orange is the New Black’ team working on social distancing series

The creative minds behind queer favourite Orange is the New Black are working on a new Netflix series for the times.
A new anthology series from OITNB creator Jenji Kohan and team – appropriately titled Social Distancing – aims to explore “the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.”
“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance.”
“We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Writers never physically meet during the writing process.”
Director Diego Velasco has been working with the as yet unannounced cast remotely, while show-runner Hilary Weisman Graham is running production from her living room.
“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same.”
“Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time.”
No word yet on a release window for the series, but stay tuned for more information.
OIP Staff
