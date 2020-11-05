Origin Fields returns for New Year’s Eve 2020 with ‘Feel Alive Again’

Pendulum and Dom Dolla will take to the stage for this year’s Origin Fields ‘Feel Alive Again’ on New Year’s Eve.

The New Year music festival that has brought Perth the likes of Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Cardi B and Khalid, will return on 31 December 2020. ‘Feel Alive Again’ presented by Origin

Fields will host the highest calibre of national talent over two stages in Perth City’s Langley Park.

Homegrown heroes and biggest selling Australian dance act of all time, Pendulum, will take the stage with all three founding members as PENDULUM TRINITY. Rob Swire (Anscenic),

Gareth McGrillen (Speed) & Paul Harding (El Hornet) will come together to perform their brand new state of the art show.

After a decade’s break in releasing new music the trio recently returned with new tunes Driver and Nothing for Free.

House music champion Dom Dolla will also grace the stage. Punters can expect to hear popular tracks mixed together including Take It, San Frandisco and Define as well as Dom’s latest single Moving Blind.

The DJ and producer has become a crowd favourite in recent years and as a result has seen Dom nominated twice for the ARIA Award for Best Dance Release in 2017 and 2019. In 2019 he also received global recognition charting a Beatport #1 and being named as BBC Radio1 Pete Tong’s future star, Billboard Dance ‘Ones To Watch’ and WMC’s International Dance Music Awards ‘Breakthrough Artist of 2019’.

With more artists will be added to the line up, tickets on sale Wednesday 11 November via originfields.com.au

