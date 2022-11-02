Out for Australia to celebrate 30 Under 30 winners at The Court

LGBTQIA+ professional support organisation Out for Australia recently announced the winners of their latest 30 Under 30 awards.

These awards celebrate young LGBTQIA+ leaders across the country, making real change for our communities and standing as role models and advocates in their workplaces.

Perth-based winners included Perth Rams’ Bart Dekker and Youth Pride Network co-founder Charlotte Glance.

Local community members and allies are invited to celebrate with the winners and Out for Australia at The Court Hotel next Thursday 10 November.

“We’ve missed celebrating our 30 Under 30 Winners in person over the past few years,” the Out for Australia team said.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity to celebrate our past and current winners and network with our community.”

The celebration will feature entertainment from burlesque stars Kitty Litteur and Bobbie Apples.

Out for Celebration is at The Court Hotel on Thursday 10 November. To register a free spot, head to Eventbrite.

