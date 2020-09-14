Out for Australia’s next event explores the world of asexuality

For their next online event Out for Australia will be teaming up with .A.C.T. Aces, a community group from the Australian Capital Territory that brings together people who identify as asexual.

The online discussion is titled: Out for Asexuality: Being Asexual in a Sex-obsessed World!

This webinar will feature a diverse range of ace panellists sharing their stories and exploring how organisations can create more inclusive spaces for ace people. Ace folk and allies are encouraged to attend. There will be an opportunity for a Q&A with the panellists towards the end of the panel.

The organisers have highlighted that the stories of some panelists may cover sensitive topics and content warnings will be given on the night.

When is the event?

Friday, 2 October 2020 from 18:00-19:30 AEST

Register via this Zoom link. Find out more about the event here.

