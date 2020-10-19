OUTinPerth nominated for WA Mental Health Award

OUTinPerth has been nominated for the Mental Health News Media Award at the upcoming WA Mental Health Awards.

Announced during WA’s Mental Health Week, the awards celebrated organisations and individuals who make a positive contribution to the field of mental health.

OUTinPerth is nominated alongside radio station ABC Radio Perth. Local LGBTQIA+ community advocate Bella Broadway of Connection and Wellbeing Australia has also been nominated for the Even Keel Bipolar Support Association Diversity Award.

The awards will be announced on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 at a Gala Ceremony featuring comedian Peter Rowsthorn and MC Di Darmody.

Full list of Awards and Nominees

Chamber of Minerals and Energy Mentally Healthy Workplace Award

Fortescue Metals Group

Str John of God Mt Lawley

Sodexo

Northern Star Resources

Mental Health News Media Award

ABC Radio Perth

OUTinPerth

Even Keel Bipolar Support Association Diversity Award

Spectrum Group

Bella Broadway

South West Aboriginal Service

Clough

Commissioner for Children and Young People Mentally Healthy Education Award

SMYL Community College

North Albany Senior High School

Kinross Primary School

Ocean Road Primary School

Act-Belong-Commit Mental Health Employee Volunteer Excellence Award

Ashly Grabski

Juana Terpou

Lorenzo Martinez

Jenny Cramer

Lifeline WA Promotion or Prevention Award

Radiance Network

The Wellbeing Zone

Youth Focus

ALIVE & Kicking Goals

Innovation for Change Award

Headspace Pilbara Hub

Mercy Community Services

Mental Health Homeless Pathway Unit

Ruah Community Services

Mental Illness Fellowship of WA Lived Experience Impact & Inspiration Award

Katherine Houareau

Julian Pace

Ingrid Bentsen

Virginia Catterall

