OUTinPerth nominated for WA Mental Health Award

OUTinPerth has been nominated for the Mental Health News Media Award at the upcoming WA Mental Health Awards.
Announced during WA’s Mental Health Week, the awards celebrated organisations and individuals who make a positive contribution to the field of mental health.
OUTinPerth is nominated alongside radio station ABC Radio Perth. Local LGBTQIA+ community advocate Bella Broadway of Connection and Wellbeing Australia has also been nominated for the Even Keel Bipolar Support Association Diversity Award.
The awards will be announced on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 at a Gala Ceremony featuring comedian Peter Rowsthorn and MC Di Darmody.
Chamber of Minerals and Energy Mentally Healthy Workplace Award
Fortescue Metals Group
Str John of God Mt Lawley
Sodexo
Northern Star Resources
Mental Health News Media Award
ABC Radio Perth
OUTinPerth
Even Keel Bipolar Support Association Diversity Award
Spectrum Group
Bella Broadway
South West Aboriginal Service
Clough
Commissioner for Children and Young People Mentally Healthy Education Award
SMYL Community College
North Albany Senior High School
Kinross Primary School
Ocean Road Primary School
Act-Belong-Commit Mental Health Employee Volunteer Excellence Award
Ashly Grabski
Juana Terpou
Lorenzo Martinez
Jenny Cramer
Lifeline WA Promotion or Prevention Award
Radiance Network
The Wellbeing Zone
Youth Focus
ALIVE & Kicking Goals
Innovation for Change Award
Headspace Pilbara Hub
Mercy Community Services
Mental Health Homeless Pathway Unit
Ruah Community Services
Mental Illness Fellowship of WA Lived Experience Impact & Inspiration Award
Katherine Houareau
Julian Pace
Ingrid Bentsen
Virginia Catterall
