OutRight launch COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ+ Emergency Fund

Global LGBTIQ+ advocacy group OutRight Action International have today announced the launch of the OutRight COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund.

The initiative will offer emergency financial resources to LGBTIQ+ organisations across the world who are supporting people impacted by COVID-19, and support OutRight’s work in documenting and responding to the effects of the crisis on LGBTIQ+ communities.

The first round of grants totalling $100,000 USD opens for applications opened on Wednesday 8th April.

The fund was launched in collaboration with founding partners Calvin Klein, Inc., Microsoft Corp. and the Dunn Family Charitable Foundation. It will offer one-time general operating grants of $2,500-$10,000 to LGBTIQ+ organizations in regions outside of North America and Europe that are addressing issues exacerbated by COVID-19 facing LGBTIQ people.

These issues include access to basic needs such as food, shelter and internet, access to healthcare, unemployment and poverty, domestic and family violence and the protection of human rights.

Executive Director of OutRight Action International Jessica Stern says that during times of crisis, vulnerable communities become even more vulnerable.

“LGBTIQ people already experience barriers to access to health, disproportionate levels of domestic and family violence, and scapegoating. Under the COVID-19 pandemic LGBTIQ people are also cut off from community centers and events where we can be truly ourselves and safe,” Stern said.

“It is OutRight’s duty and privilege to step up and support LGBTIQ organizations serving their respective communities in this time of crisis and isolation. I am immensely grateful to our founding partners Calvin Klein, Inc., Microsoft Corp. and the Dunn Family Charitable Foundation, for their leadership and solidarity with the LGBTIQ community at this uncertain time.”

OutRight is also documenting the specific needs faced by LGBTIQ people around the world as they face the pandemic, and adapting their programs – such as gender-based violence projects in Asia and the Caribbean – to continue supporting vulnerable LGBTIQ communities, and advocating for explicit LGBTIQ inclusion in global coronavirus response efforts.

OutRight is seeking additional corporate partners and celebrity ambassadors for the fund, and is also accepting donations from concerned individuals.

