Oz Comic-Con brings all the pop culture to PCEC this March

Culture

Pop culture expo Oz Comic-Con is back for 2026 with some of the biggest stars in film, TV, gaming and more heading to Perth this March.

Leading this year’s lineup is multi-talented creator and comedian Brandon Rogers. After a meteoric rise to fame for his original sketch characters on YouTube, Rogers is now best known as the creator of A24 animated series Helluva Boss.

Rogers is joined by the one-and-only Renee O’Connor – best known as Gabrielle in the queer cult favourite series Xena: Warrior Princess.

Audiences can also catch Avatar: The Last Airbender star Michaela Jill Murphy, who voices Earthbender Toph Beifong and The Walking Dead universe stars Chandler Riggs and Ross Marquand.

The expo will also feature interactive gaming zones, industry discussions, creative showcases and much more.

Oz Comic-Con takes over Perth Exhibition and Convention Centre on 28 and 29 March 2026. For more, head to ozcomiccon.com

Images: Eric Stone

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

