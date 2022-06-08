‘Ozark’ & ‘Inventing Anna’ star Julia Garner tapped to play Madonna

Madonna has been developing a biographical film about her life for some time, and reports have emerged producers have found her lucky star.

Variety has reported Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner is Madonna’s pick to play her in the upcoming film, which she is also set to direct.

Other names in the mix on the road to find Madonna include Euphoria‘s Alexa Damie, Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh and cult favourite pop stars Sky Ferreira and Bebe Rexha.

Developed by Madonna and Juno writer Diablo Cody, not much else is known about the project, such as which period(s) of her life the film will cover.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” Madonna said of the project back in 2020.

“Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

