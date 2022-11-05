Pabllo Vittar drops new video ahead of WorldPride appearance

Pop star, activist, and drag queen Pabllo Vittar has recruited fellow Brazilian drag artist Gloria Groove for the celebratory Ameianoite music video.

In celebration of Lula Da Silva’s historic victory in the Brazilian presidential elections, Ameianoite is a buoyant, club-ready second single, and follows last month’s pro-Lula anthem Descontrolada featuring MC Carol.

The track is brought to life by a beautiful visual directed by Fernando Nogari which builds up to an intimate kiss between the two artists in celebration of the defeated conservative government.

The moment underscores Vittar’s continued activism in the face of Brazil’s previous government. A vocal supporter of the anti-Bolsonaro (#NotHim) movement, Vittar has spent the better part of the past four years protesting the anti-LGBTQI+ policies of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

With a powerful new video and a hopeful Brazilian political climate, Ameianoite marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Pabllo Vittar and her country.

To follow up her 2020 appearance at Sydney Mardi Gras alongside Dua Lipa & Sam Smith, Pabllo recently announced she will be returning to Australia in March 2023 for World Pride, stopping in Melbourne as well as a special appearance at the Pink Party in Sydney presented by Poof Doof.

Ameianoite is out now. More info on Australian appearances here.

