Pan Pacific Perth launches pop-up restaurant Pícaresque

The Pan Pacific Hotel has a new experience to check out, it promises to be Perth’s newest entertainment venue and host to a lineup of show-stopping performances, carefully crafted cocktails and pop-up dining concepts.

Located in the lobby of leading luxury hotel Pan Pacific Perth, Pícaresque is taking place at The Stage, and is the first in a series of planned pop-ups. It opened just a few days ago.

Guests are invited to enter The Stage through plush velvet theatre curtains reminiscent of a Broadway theatre. It is here where guests re-emerge in another world, to gather with friends for dinner or find a nook for an impromptu evening tipple. The Stage is equal parts grand and glamorous; walls are adorned with vibrant artwork and lovers of theatre can settle into cosy corners dimly lit by ambient candlelight.

The new dining pop-up Pícaresque showcases dishes from eight destinations across Spain and takes inspiration from traditional Spanish tabernas. With a four or six-course menu, as well as a vegan alternative available, there’s something for everyone.

The pop-up’s name Pícaresque originates from an early Spanish literary genre popular in the mid-1500s. A ‘picaro’ meaning a loveable, underdog hero, was almost always the central character of a Picaresque novel. The menu served in Pícaresque is directly influenced by this mischievous, cheeky behaviour and the rogue adventures typical of a picaro.

Executive Sous Chef Xerxes Bodhanwala has essentially gone rogue; and created a menu that challenges traditional dishes and cooking conventions of authentic recipes. Each dish is a unique creation, and crafted using a blend of locally sourced produce and authentic Spanish ingredients to deliver the unexpected.

Signature dishes at Pícaresque include the house-marinated Alto misto olives from Jaén that offer an earthy, peppery tingle, as well as Catalonian Croquetas de Ibérico that are finished with seared bluefin tuna belly. In-house cured and preserved Albany-sourced sardines are used to create the refreshingly sweet and salty Tosta de Sardina entrée which originates from the island of Majorca.

The Galician Pulpo a Feira dish features melt-in-your-mouth Fremantle Octopus sous vide style. It is closely followed by a delicious paella (also known as Arroz a Banda) from Dénia Town which comes complete with Pardoo Station wagyu beef sourced from the Pilbara region. Meanwhile top of the range imported Spanish 12-month aged Ibérico Jamón with toasted bread and crushed tomatoes; and a 16-month aged Manchego cheese served with Inés Rosales and natural honeycomb are not to be missed.

To finish, a decadent Torrijas de Leche from the city of San Sebastián is likened to a caramelized Spanish French toast and is served with homemade ‘Leche Merengada’ ice cream.

A vibrant cocktail list has been crafted by the hotel’s own mixologists and features twists on Spanish classics. It includes a Piña Picante margarita as well as a punchy Marianito made with Campari, Red Vermouth and Tanqueray Gin. The cocktail list accompanies a carefully curated wine list with WA and Spanish varietals. In addition, Spanish beer Estrella features as well as rosa and blanco sangria, and a Spanish cava by the glass.

While Pícaresque is on stage for the next few months, Sevilla Rumba and Flamenco will set the scene, while a talented Flamenco dancer will have guests up on their feet on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Pícaresque at The Stage is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 5:30pm – late. Bookings are available via https://the-stage.com.au/reservations

Source: Media Release

