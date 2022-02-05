Pastor Brian Mulheran is taking extended leave from Citipointe

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Pastor Brian Mulheran, the Principal of Citipointe Christian College is taking extended leave from the organisation following a week which saw the college become the focus of the national debate over religious discrimination laws.

Following the college’s decision to ask families to sign a contact that denounced homosexuality and bisexuality as destructive forces listed alongside incest and pedophilia, the school faced complaints from parents to Queensland’s Human Rights Commission, the possibility of losing over $14million of annual funding, criticism from the Prime Minister, and protests at it’s gates.

On Thursday the school retracted it’s controversial contract. Some parents whose children attend the school called for Mulheran’s resignation, late on Friday it was announced he would be taking “extended leave.”

In a letter to parents Mulheran said he realised the proposed values contract has caused a “great deal of hurt and distress” to the college’s community. Mulheran said in order for the college to have a fresh start when students returned on Monday he would be stepping aside and taking extended leave to reflect on what has happened, and to allow to college community time to heal.

On Thursday The Guardian revealed that Mulheran had a history of campaigning against LGBTIQA+ rights. The school’s principal does not hold any teaching qualifications, they were not required for his role, he does hold degrees in both science and theology.

In 1996 Pastor Mulheran appeared before a parliamentary inquiry on sexuality discrimination. In his testimony he declared that homosexuality was an “immoral act” and argued that all business owners should have the right to discriminate against gay people when hiring staff.

Graeme Watson, OUTinPerth contacted Citipointe Christian College for comment.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.