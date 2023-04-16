Pauline Hanson still hasn’t heard from Mark Latham

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has shared that Mark Latham still hasn’t returned her calls or answered her texts, weeks after he made a vile homophobic post on social media.

Latham posted a comment, which OUTinPerth has chosen not to publish, attacking independent NSW Alex Greenwich. He deleted the comment a few hours later after it was heavily criticised.

The comment drew condemnation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, National’s leader David Littleproud, and the leader of Latham’s own party – Pauline Hanson. In a video Hanson demanded that Latham issue a public apology for the statement, sharing that he had tried calling and texting him, but he had not answered any of her calls.

Latham resurfaced on social media a few days later and doubled down on his comments. He then announced he was going on a holiday until the results of the upper house count in the NSW election were known. This week during an interview on Sky News, Hanson said she still had not been in contact with Latham.

“He’s gone on an extended holiday, and he’s out of mobile service, so I haven’t been able to talk to him.” Hanson said. “But after the election I think Mark was just worn out, and also I think he was a bit upset over the election results, but anyway – it is what it is.”

This week Hanson called on Liberal senator Simon Birmingham to tender her resignation because he was not giving full support to leader Peter Dutton’s opposition to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Hanson said it was not a double-standard to call for Brimingham’s resignation while allowing Latham to ignore her own instructions, because her dispute with Lathan was not policy related.

“It wasn’t over a policy at all. His comments about an issue – I can’t repeat it, and I won’t repeat it, I was disgusted with his comments, I asked Mark to apologise.”

“I think on policy, Mark has done a fantastic job on policy for New South Wales, and there isn’t anything we have disagreement with at all.” Hanson said, explaining that she didn’t mind if her MPs had different points of view on “minor issues”, but insisted all her team were united on the big issues.

“On important policies… we are united in our stance.” Hanson said. “Usually, they go by my experience and knowledge.” Hanson told Cory Bernardi who was hosting the weeknight program Sharri.

In the wake of Latham’s comments NSW new Labor Premier Chris Minns declared his government would not work with Latham, and he encouraged whoever takes up the mantle of leading the Liberal party to do the same.

Latham is at the start of an eight-year term in the parliament.

OIP Staff

