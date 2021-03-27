Peaches shares some COVID inspired pop sounds

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Peaches has got a new tune out and it comes with a surreal video – but it’s too hot for us to share here, you’ll have to head to YouTube to watch it.

The subversive new track is called Pussy Mask and the animated video created by award-winning artist Leah Shore comes with animated versions of the late Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, alongside and animated take of politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Peaches says the COVID-19 pandemic has made us all more anxious and we need a little humour and absurdity to help us survive.

“Because of the pandemic, our collective anxieties unite us more than ever. Even though it may not affect each one of us the same way, we all have similar base concerns. A serious reminder that we are all in this together. I wanted the song to be absurd and fun but also a reflection of our concerns. The humor shines some light into our dark, confusing, and frustrating reality.” Peaches said of the clip.

Hopefully the new single is a sign of a new album arriving soon, Peaches last record Rub came out way back in 2015. Last year Peaches shared the single Flip It.

Head to YouTube to watch the NSFW video.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.