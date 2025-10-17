Search
Pentagon says Netflix series ‘Boots’ is part of an ideological agenda

Culture

The Pentagon has accused streaming service Netflix of driving an “ideological agenda” over their new drama series Boots.

The screen adaptation of Cameron Cope’s best selling memoir The Pink Marine has been a huge success for Netflix as it shares the real life experience of Cope, a young gay man, joining the marines at a time when the US military actively sought out and discharged LGBTIQA+ personnel.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson told Entertainment Weekly the series was part of Netflix’s “ideological agenda” while the current administration was focused on bringing back a “warrior ethos” to the armed forces.

Boots is screening on Netflix.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight,” Wilson told the magazine.

At the time that Cope joined the marines the government has an active policy of seeking out and discharging army, navy, and air force. Under the watch of President Bill Clinton the ‘Don’t ask, Don’t Tell’ policy was implemented in 1993. It remained in place until 2011 when it was repealed by President Barack Obama. The military then became more welcoming of both gay and transgender people.

Under current President Donald Trump transgender personnel have been forced to leave the services, while references to LGBTIQA+ people have been removed including renaming a ship honouring the late Harvey Milk.

Wilson told Entertainment Weekly the the US government “will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

