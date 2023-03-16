Perth Comedy Festival reveals fabulous 2023 program

The full lineup for Perth Comedy Festival’s 2023 season has been launched, featuring more than 65 hilarious new shows across town from 24 April – 21 May.

The month-long event takes over multiple venues including the Riverside Theatre, Perth Concert Hall, the Regal Theatre and Chorus Room, the Astor Theatre and Lounge, The Rechabite/Goodwill Club, Planet Royale and Freo.Social.

Queer highlights include the iconic Bob Downe, cabaret sensation Reuben Kaye, viral legend Nat’s What I Reckon, the hilarious Kirsty Webeck, and the one and only Rhys Nicholson.

International heavyweights and comedy festival circuit favourites including David O’Doherty, Dylan Moran, Danny Bhoy, Daniel Sloss, Ismo, Jason Leong, Kumarsutra, Stephen K Amos and Sarah Pascoe are set to make eagerly awaited returns.

The lineup also brings TikTok and Instagram sensation Troy Hawke, Lebanese/American stand-up comedian NEMR who is credited with pioneering the stand-up comedy scene throughout the Middle East and the hilarious, award-winning, interactive show that has grown a cult following from sell-out seasons in Edinburgh to the US and London’s West End – Sh!tfaced Shakespeare – popping their Perth Comedy Festival cherries and gifting us with debut performances.

Homegrown talent includes award-winning Australian stand-up comedian, television host, writer and podcaster Wil Anderson, The Chaser’s Charles Firth teaming up with The Shovel’s James Schloeffel to present Wankernomics.

Local Perth names include comedian and marriage celebrant Daniel Delby, rising comic star sharing his personal journey as a refugee EMO Majok and deadly funny Indigenous comic Fabian Woods.

Perth Comedy Festival brings the laughs from April 24 – May 21. See perthcomedyfestival.com for more information.

