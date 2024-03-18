Perth Comedy Festival’s 2024 program is loaded with laughs



The full program has been released for this year’s Perth Comedy Festival and it’s jam-packed with local and international talent.

This April and May, more than 65 acts will take over the Regal and Astor Theatres, The Rechabite and Freo Social to bring the laughs.

The roster is full of LGBTIQA+ comedy favourites including Christian Hull, Dean Misdale, Nina Oyama, Rhys Nicholson, Tom Ballard, Stephen K Amos and the one and only Bob Downe.

ABC journalist and author Annabel Crabb and Gruen host Wil Anderson are also heading to town, alongside the UK’s Adam Kay, Helen Bauer and Connor Burns, Ireland’s David O’Doherty and Ed Byrne, Malaysia’s Jason Leong and Guy Montgomery and Melanie Bracewell from New Zealand.

Feeling spoiled for choice? Get a taste of acts from across the festival with showcases such as Best of the Fest, WA Comedy All Stars or the much-loved Perth Comedy Festival Gala.

Perth Comedy Festival runs from 22 April to 19 May 2024. For the full program, head to perthcomedyfestival.com

