Perth gets ready to celebrate with the Pride Parade

Perth annual Pride Parade will wind its way through the streets of Northbridge in a celebration of the achievements in LGBTIQA+ rights since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1990.

A record number of floats are expected to take part in the parade, which is now the second biggest in Australia, surpassed only Sydney’s iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Entertainment in Northbridge begins at 6pm and the parade will get underway at 8pm and its expected to take 90 minutes for all the floats to pass by.

The pre-parade entertainment includes DJ Kayty Banks and DJ Jamilla.

If you’re not heading into the city you can watch the parade online at PerthNow.

After the parade there’s stacks of parties you can head to.

The Official Party

Head to Russell Square for some free festivities at the official Pride WA party. It’s a free event and you’ll be able to get down to the sounds of DJ Her Highness and a DJ set from Project Bexx. They’ll be drag and burlesque shows from Bobby Knox, Prism the Light and Matthew Pope.

Rave Relief

This party at The Rechabite has become one of the highlights of the Pride season. ave Relief is a lovingly curated pride party filled with queer joy and alternative art & culture. The party gets underway from 8pm but unless you’ve got a ticket you’re out of luck – this one sold out weeks ago.

Connections Pride Party: Go West!

Connections iconic and legendary Pride Party! Celebrating 30 years since Connections marched to ‘Go West’ in the Pride march, will be an dazzling night of performance, floor fillers and dancing until dawn! Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit! Get down early if you want to get a ticket on the door.

Lez-B-Frendz Scissor Party

Lez-B-Frendz is proud to present their 1st Pride Scissors Party combining with Dykes on Bikes Perth. Keeping the Pride vibe alive for FLINTA’s (Female, Lesbian, Intersex, Non Binary, Transgender Women, A-Sexual Women Attracted to Women) after the Perth Pride Parade. DJ Rachel Harvey with DJ Curlee will be there. It’s at The Aberdeen Hotel, which is a former life was The Red Lion!

The Court Pride Street Party

Drag superstar Alyssa Edwards is top of the bill. DJ and producer Tigerlily will be bringing the party vibes, local favourites like Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab, and Cougar Morrison will be there too.

The Court’s resident DJ Kayty Banks will keep the energy soaring, while the Poof Doof crew will take over Verdict for a queer dance party. DJ Her Highness will be rounding off the nights entertainment. Sadly if you don’t already have a ticket you’ll be standing out on the pavement listening in.

The YAAASSS Monkey

The balcony of The Brass oney is a great spot to take in all the action and they’ll have a party with multiple DJs, and glitter drop and confetti canon firing at midnight.

In a Gay Way

If you’d rather hang out in Fremantle tonight head to The Buffalo Club for the third edition of In a Gay Way. It’s a celebration of local indie music, poetry and comedy with Ratsalad, Lauren and the Goodfights, Cecilia, Alissia Marsh, Oliver Twist, Bron Bateman and Andrew Thompson.