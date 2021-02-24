Perth Hornets kicking goals for queer inclusion on the footy field

WA has become home to myriad LGBTQIA+ grass-roots sporting clubs, and the Perth Hornets are bringing queer folks together on the footy field.

The Hornets have been growing steadily since their inception in 2018, and are looking for more local LGBTQIA+ members to join their squad and get in the game.

Hornet Ian joined OUTinPerth and All Things Queer‘s Leigh Andrew Hill for the rundown, and began with a little history lesson on the club.

Listen to the full conversation here.

If you’re interested in some AFL with fellow LGBTQIA+ folks, you can connect with the Perth Hornets on Facebook and Instagram.

