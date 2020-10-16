Perth International Cabaret Festival to debut in 2021



Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) is coming to wow audiences for the very first time in 2021. The exciting new addition to WA’s arts calendar announced the news today.

“Cabaret honours the great tradition of storytelling, and more particularly, storytelling set to music,” the festival’s brief reads.

“As an artform it is admired and performed globally with cabaret festivals in major cities held annually around the world… and now, we have a cabaret festival here in Perth!”

Created by local arts lovers Ali Welburn and Graham Lovelock, the festival has been developed with the support of a group loaded with arts, community, business and governance expertise.

The festival promises to deliver a high-quality programme that honours cabaret and culture, and bring a warm & vibrant celebration during Perth’s winter months.

The line-up is set to feature the best local, national and international artists, and fit into Australia’s ever-growing touring arts circuit.

“Our Board and Team are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of the Perth International Cabaret Festival; a dazzling and inspirational festival filled with great humour, imagination and glamour that will call His Majesty’s Theatre home in 2021,” the team said on social media today.

“There are plenty of exciting announcements and news to come over the next few weeks, about our plans and key people joining the team.”

Find out more about the festival at perthcabaret.com.au and stay tuned for updates on the debut lineup ahead of the event on 19th – 27th June, 2021.

