Perth Mess Hall to transform for ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience’



Perth Mess Hall is gearing up for the time warp this spooky season, as the venue is set to transform for The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience.



Kate Wilson Events are hosting Dirty Cabaret this October, transforming the old Swan Barracks into a night before Halloween mansion.

The cast includes a selection of outstanding WA talent, including Tom Hutton, Zac Bennett, Breeahn Carter, Mia Simonette, Bec Pearce, Paul Spencer and Manuao TeAotonga as Frank-N-Furter, under the direction of Dancing With The Stars alum Carmelo Pizzino.

Audience members are encouraged to dress in their Rocky Horror best (with prizes for best costume!) and join in the interactive show, and boogie on the dance floor with a DJ as well as live singing and dancing acts throughout the evening.

A full bar service will be available, and enjoy a selection of food options in the Perth Mess Hall courtyard.

Dirty Cabaret – Halloween takes over Perth Mess Hall on Friday 30th October. For more information head to Eventbrite.

