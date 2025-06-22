Perth Rallies to Show Its Pride for the Gay Games bid

As Perth vies to host the Gay Games XIII in 2030, the city’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ community is stepping into the spotlight.

Perth is just one of two cities in the running to host the global sporting event after being whittled down for a potential list of 25 locations for the games. The other city in contention is Denver in Colorado, USA.

On Friday 4 July, community members are invited to Connections Nightclub for a spectacular community sports celebration that brings together LGBTQIA+ athletes, allies, and supporters for an unforgettable night of pride, unity, and visibility.

This event is described as more than just a celebration — it’s Perth’s opportunity to shine for the Federation of Gay Games Site Selection Team, who will be in town to experience the heart and soul of our local community.



The evening will showcase the strength, diversity, and resilience of Perth’s LGBTQIA+ sporting and community groups — and celebrate the power of sport to connect, uplift, and empower.

Connections Nightclub, itself celebrating a historic 50 years as a cultural institution and safe haven, sets the perfect stage for this milestone moment. From grassroots athletes to social players, volunteers to lifelong supporters — this is a call to our whole community to turn up, show up, and stand proud.

Michael Felix, Chairperson of Pride WA and Co-Chair of the Perth Gay Games 2030 Bid, says this event embodies what makes Perth’s bid truly unique.

“Perth is ready. What sets us apart is our deeply connected, richly diverse community — and the fact that our bid is being driven by the community, for the community. This event is our chance to show the world who we are: proud, united, and unapologetically ourselves.” Felix said.

“There’s no better place than Connections to bring everyone together — it’s been a safe haven for 50 years, and it will be the beating heart of our celebration. Let’s show the world why Perth is a host city like no other.”

The night promised to be a joyful and welcoming night of celebration which showcases the local LGBTIQA+ community, and organisers say it will be filled with special appearances and surprises.

Whether you’re lacing up your boots, waving your pom poms, or just coming for the vibes, your presence matters. This is our chance to show the world what makes Perth truly special — and why we’re ready to host a global celebration of inclusion in 2030.

The action will be taking place at Connections Nightclub from 6pm with Laurie Butterly, CEO of Pride WA, and Justin Barnes, the chair of Team Perth acting as MCs. Find all the details on Facebook.

The Gay Games began in San Francisco

The Gay Games made their debut in San Francisco in 1982. Originally they were called the Gay Olympics.

The idea for a gay sporting competition akin to the Olympics was the brainchild of Olympian Tom Waddell. Wadell participated in the Decathlon in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, before becoming a medical doctor. He saw the need for a LGBTIQA+ focused event as people often experienced discrimination in the sporting realm.

Unlike the Olympics, there is not qualifying round, those who are willing to make the trip to the host city and take part are welcomed, and there is no requirement to disclose your sexuality.

Since its initial set up in San Franciso, which hosted the inaugural event in 1982 and the follow up in 1986, the event has been held in many cities.

Vancouver, New York, Amsterdam, Sydney, Chicago, Cologne, Cleveland-Akron and Paris have all played host.

The most recent games were originally planned to be held in Hong Kong in 2022, but they were pushed back a year due the Corona virus pandemic. Guadalajara in Mexico was added as an additional host city with events split across the two locations.

The 2026 Gay Games will be held in Valencia, Spain from 27th June until 4th July.