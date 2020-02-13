Perth Roller Derby rolls out their 2020 home season

This month will see the return of WA’s top Roller Derby league with the first match of the 2020 season.

The Bloody Sundaes and the Mistresses of Mayhem are set to face off on the track this February 22nd.

“Both teams have a lot to prove,” Perth Roller Derby said of the 2020 opening match.

“After disappointment at last year’s Grand Final, the Mayhems are keen to take down the reigning champs, the Sundaes.”

“With fresh team lineups and some new (and old) faces, these teams want to start 2020 with a bang and assert their dominance.”

Catch the match on Saturday 22nd February at the Herb Graham Recreation Centre, Mirrabooka. For tickets and more info, head to perthrollerderby.com.au

OIP Staff