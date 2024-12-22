Pesutto backflips on Deeming – calls for new vote

Victoria Liberal leader John Pesutto is calling for a new vote on whether ousted politician Moira Deeming should be readmitted to the parliamentary Liberal party.

The backflip comes as colleagues suggest that his leadership position was untenable, and various names are floated as a possible replacement.

- Advertisement -

The embattled leader says it is now clear that the majority of his colleagues want Deeming back in the fold, and he’s also issued an apology for to Deeming.

“Since last Friday’s meeting it has become clear that there is now a definite absolute majority of my colleagues who want this issue resolved with her readmission so that we can collectively put this behind us and concentrate on the Prahran and Werribee by-elections and holding the Allan Labor Government to account,” Pesutto said in a statement.

““I again apologise to Mrs Deeming as we all work together to ensure the Liberal Party succeeds in winning government in November 2026.” he said.

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto.

The party room meeting has been scheduled for 15th January.

On Friday Liberal MPs met to consider if Deeming should be allowed back into the party room after being voted out following her appearance at the Let Women Speak Rally in March 2023.

Deeming had subsequently sued the Liberal leader for defamation with the federal court finding Pesutto had defamed her on five occasions. The court judgement saw Pesutto ordered to pay $300,000 in damages and he’s also expected to be held responsible for the potential multimillion dollar legal fees of the case.

Following the court loss Pesutto was still of the opinion that the controversial first term politician did not belong in Liberal party ranks. When MPs voted on the issue they were split 14-14, and Pesutto used his leadership vote to vote against readmitting Deeming. The party’s rules required 16 votes to be in favour for Deeming to be let back in.

On Friday Pesutto declined to apologise to Deeming, and announced he would be appealing the court judgement. On Saturday he called a press conference to announce he had no intention of resigning, but 24 hours later he’s conceded and called for a new vote.

Brad Battin, the shadow police minister has been one MP suggested as a replacement leader. First term MP Jess Wilson has also been touted as someone who might attract female voters to the party. Former federal Speaker of the House Bronwyn Bishop suggested first term MP and former Tennis star Sam Groth should lead the party.

On Friday Deeming released a statement saying she was disappointed with the decision to leave her on the crossbench, saying the basis for her expulsion had been a lie.

On Saturday during an interview with 7News Deeming called for Pesutto to be replaced as the leader.

“To treat me as some vengeful witch that needs to be burned at the stake is just incredibly offensive,” she told the network.