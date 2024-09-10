Pet Shop Boys are set to release an extended version of ‘Nonetheless’

Pet Shop Boys latest album Nonetheless has been welcomed by fans and praised by critics as one of their best.

Now the British duo are set to release an extended version of the record with additional tunes, demo versions and a couple of cover versions.

The new version will be out on 22nd November on vinyl, CD and digital.

The first cover version included on the extended release is the band’s take on the David Bowie penned tune All the Young Dudes.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe performed the song during an appearance on the BBC’s ‘Piano Sessions’ back in February and loved it so much they headed into the studio to make an official version. They brought in Anne Dudley from the Art of Noise to provide the orchestrations.

The song was written by David Bowie but first recorded by glam rock band Mott the Hoople in 1972. Bowie had originally offered the band the song Suffragette City but they turned it down, so he wrote another new song for them.

Bowie often performed the song himself during his live shows, including a memorable performance of it at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992. Bowie recorded a studio version in 1972, but it remained unreleased until the mid-90s.

The second cover version on the extended version of the Pet Shop Boys album will be the 1960’s tune The Dark End of the Street. First recorded by soul singer James Carr, it’s previously been covered by Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt, and featured in the film The Commitments.

There will also be two tracks recorded with producer James Flood during the sessions for Nonetheless. First up is a take on the classical composition Miserere by Gregorio Allegri and a new song called Adrenaline written by the band.

There will also be demo versions of all the tracks on the album that were originally created between 2020 and 2022 with producer Pete Gleadall.