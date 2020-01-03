Pet Shop Boys release new tune ‘Monkey Business’

Pet Shop Boys have revealed another tune from their forthcoming album Hotspot album

The latest track to be revealed is Monkey Business and it can now be heard on streaming services. It will be available in a physical format, and digital download, on 7th February.

The single will feature two remixes, one from Scandinavian record producer Prins Thomas, the second from Liverpudlian DJ Friend Within. It will also feature a brand new PSB track, At rock bottom.

Hotspot will be the duo’s fourteenth album and fans will be able to get their hands on it on 24th January 2020. The album completes a trilogy of records made with producer Stuart Price.

Price, who has previously worked with Madonna, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, New Order, Take That and Gwen Stefani, produced the Pet Shop Boys’ album Electric in 2013 and follow up Super in 2016.

Hotspot was mostly recorded in Hansa Studios, Berlin, and mixed in The Record Plant, Los Angeles and features ten brand new Tennant/Lowe tracks. he and have previously released the single Dreamland featuring Years & Years and follow up Burning the Heather.

Pet Shop Boys said their new album sounded different to their previous work and recording it in Berlin was one the ingredients that contributed to the record.

