Pet Shop Boys take on a Bowie classic

Culture

Pet Shop Boys have released a new double A side single. One on side is New London Boy, a song from their acclaimed Nonetheless album, and it’s paired up with their take one a David Bowie classic.

All The Young Dudes is a song written by Bowie for 70’s band Mott the Hoople, which he later recorded for himself as well.

The cover from the Pet Shop Boys gives the song an electronic sheen, and features Neil Tennant’s distinctive vocals.

Glam rock band Mott the Hoople released their version of the song in 1972. Bowie had originally offered the band the song Suffragette City but they turned it down, so he wrote this song for them instead.

Bowie often performed the song himself during his live shows, including a memorable performance of it at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992. Bowie recorded a studio version in 1972, but it remained unreleased until the mid-90s.

The Pet Shop Boys collaborated with David Bowie when they appeared on the single version of his 1995 song Hallo Spaceboy.

Over the years the band has often covered other artist’s songs, so much they could probably put out a compilation filled with them.

They scored a big hit in 1988 with their version of the ballad Always on My Mind which was first recorded by Brenda Lee, but made famous by Elvis Presley. The following year they released their cover of underground club tune It’s Alright originally by Sterling Void.

In 1991 the were in the Australian Top 10 when they smashed together U2’s Where the Streets Have No Name with Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You. One of their best known covers was their 1993 take on The Village People’s Go West – the song that inspires the theme of this year’s PrideFEST celebrations in Perth.

In 1997 they turned Somewhere from the musical West Side Story into an anthem for queer liberation, highlighting the universal nature of Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics.

Most of the band’s covers though have been b-sides and more obscure releases. Over the decades they’ve covered songs as diverse as The Passions’ I’m in Love with a German Filmstar, Raze’s Break 4 Love, and Gilbert O’Sullivan’s Alone Again, Naturally.

Songs by Kate and Anna McGarrigle, The Dave Clark Five, Elton John, Bee Gees, Serge Gainsbourg, Noel Coward, Bruce Springsteen, My Robot Friend and Coldplay have also been given a PSB makeover.

New London Boy / All the Young Dudes is out now and available on streaming services.

