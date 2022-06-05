Peter Dutton reveals his shadow ministry with big changes in roles

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has revealed his shadow cabinet which features some significant changes of personnel and portfolios.

The line up features ten women in the Shadow Cabinet, which has a total of 24 members. The opposition said his team had a great depth of talent, but he also wanted to give opportunities to some fresh faces.

“What you’re seeing in this line-up is some fresh faces,” Dutton said. “We have incredible depth of talent — not just on the front bench, but on the backbench as well.”

“I’m cognisant of trying to bring people through for an opportunity.”

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley will be the Shadow Minister for Women, as well as taking on Industry, Skills and Training and Small and Family Business.

Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader David Littleproud will be Agriculture Minister. While Western Australian MP, and former military officer, Andrew Hastie will be the Shadow Minister for Defence.

Western Australian senator Michaelia Cash who served as Attorney-General in the Morrison government following the resignation of Christian Porter, moves to back to Employment and Work Relations, while NSW MP Julian Lesser gets a big promotion into the Shadow Attorney General position, while also representing Indigenous Australians.

Former Foreign Minister Marise Payne had requested to be given a shadow cabinet position, but Dutton said he convinced her to take on the smaller role of Cabinet Secretary.

Senator Simon Birmingham will serve as Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, with Tasmanian senator Claire Chandler promoted to the role of Shadow Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Several prominent members of the Morrison government have been dropped completely including former Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, and Morrison ally Alex Hawke, as well as Mellissa Price and Keith Pitt.

Alan Tudge will return to an active role as the Shadow Education Minister, Stuart Robert who had been filling his position in government is demoted to Shadow Assistant Treasurer. The Shadow Treasurer will be Angus Taylor, while Western Australian senator Dean Smith is promoted to Assistant Shadow Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury.

Karen Andrews retains the Home Affairs portfolio, while Sarah Henderson will take over the Communications portfolio. Anne Rushton has been given Health and Aged Care.

Former Nationals leaders Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack have both been given new roles, Joyce will be Shadow Minister for Veteran’s Affairs, while McCormack will take on International Development and the Pacific.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.