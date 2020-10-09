Petra De Sutter makes history as first trans Deputy PM in Europe

Trans woman and politician Petra De Sutter has made history in Europe, becoming the first transgender person to be elevated to the office of Deputy Prime Minister on the continent.

De Sutter is one of seven deputies in Belgium’s newly elected De Croo government, representing the Groen (Greens) among a coalition of four major parties.

The cabinet was sworn in by King Philippe this week, where De Sutter will serve as Minister of Civil Service under Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

De Sutter has worked as a gynaecologist, and served as the head of the Department of Reproductive Medicine at Ghent University, before heading into politics.

According to The Brussels Times, De Sutter has been a vocal advocate for Belgium’s LGBTIQ+ communities, and has always been a visible role model for trans and gender diverse folks throughout her political career.

I am proud that in 🇧🇪 and in most of 🇪🇺 your gender identity does not define you as a person and is a non-issue. I hope that my appointment as Minister and deputy PM can trigger the debate in countries where this is not yet the case. #fighttransphobia pic.twitter.com/WdgHu2gyy6 — Petra De Sutter (@pdsutter) October 4, 2020



