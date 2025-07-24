Search
PICA After Dark Opening Party celebrates new-look ‘Hatched’ exhibition

Culture

The much-loved Hatched exhibition returns this August, celebrating the best emerging artists across Australia.

For the first time, the exhibition will be held in a new offsite location – taking over an expansive floor of Forrest Chase in the heart of the city.

Opening night will be marked with the fabulous PICA After Dark Opening Party, with a paid bar and big tunes from DJ MACCA, Lia T and Montana.

Hatched will bring the works of 23 exhibiting artists from 20 art schools across the country.

This year features works in a range of media including painting, ceramics, drawing, woodwork, printmaking, textiles, metalwork, photography, performance, video, sound and sculpture.

PICA After Dark Opening Party is open to art lovers of all ages, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Be advised the bar will be card only!

PICA After Dark Opening Party will be held on Friday, 1 August. Register your attendance here.

Hatched runs from 2 August – 5 October 2025 in Forrest Chase. For more, head to pica.org.au

