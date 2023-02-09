Pink has announced an Australian tour for 2024 with the final show in Perth

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Pink has announced her Summer Carnival World Tour will make it’s way to Australia in February and March 2024.

The Australian leg of the tour will close with a massive concert at Optus Stadium. The singer has previously sold out multiple nights at RAC Arena, but this time round she’s booked the much bigger venue.

“I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt,” Pink said.

Australia certainly loves the musician a huge amount, her previous tours have smashed records. Her 2013 Truth About Love tour saw her play 46 shows in Perth, including a massive 18 concerts in Melbourne.

This will be her first show in Perth in five years. The last time she was in town she filmed a music video on the streets of Northbridge.

The tour will kick off in Sydney on February 9th before heading to Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and finally Perth. The local show is scheduled for 1st March. The current dates are quite spaced out suggesting the singer could add additional dates to her plans.

Pink recently released Trustfall the title track from her forthcoming ninth solo album. Her world tour will begin in Bolton, UK in June before heading across Europe and the USA. After playing the Australian leg of the tour, she’ll head to New Zealand.

Tickets will be available from Live Nation.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.