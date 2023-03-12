PNAU team up with Khalid for new track ‘The Hard Way’

PNAU’s latest collaboration is with singer Khalid for The Hard Way and it’s a chilled but uplifting number.

Nick Littlemore from PNAU says working with Khalid was a dream.

“We are so very excited to share this with you. Working with Khalid has been an absolute dream, we hope this song shall live in your hearts like it does ours. Big love, PNAU.”

Khalid was also full of praise for the Aussie electronic band.

“It’s just awesome, it’s feel-good but then the lyrics have that melancholy, bittersweet thing about them. It’s that juxtaposition, that the lyrics are heartbreakingly sad but if you listen to the song you can’t help but smile. Those are my favourite songs, the ones that contradict. Just waiting for the world to hear it, they’re going to attach to it and just love it.”

The tune follows the band’s previous collaborations with Troye Sivan, Elton John and Dua Lipa, Budjerah and Ladyhawke. The trio’s last album Changa came out in 2016 which included the massive hit Chameleon.

Take a listen to the new tune.

OIP Staff

