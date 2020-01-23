Police investigate suspicious death of Sydney woman Kimberly McRae

Sydney police are investigating the suspicious death of Sydney woman Kimberly McRae.

McRae’s body was discovered in her Coogee flat on 14th January but police have not been able to ascertain when she died, but it is being treated as a suspicious death.

Well known around the suburb of Coogee, the 69 year old was transgender and a sex worker. Police say colleagues may have known her under different names including Isabella, Samantha and Sabrina.

Police said McRae lived alone and did not own a vehicle, but was known to walk and exercise in the area and had “distinct personal style with recognisable features”. Local residents have described her as a friendly person who had lived in the area for over a decade.

New South Wales Homicide Squad boss Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said the seven days following her last official sighting on Tuesday remain a mystery.

“Investigators are aware Kim worked in the sex industry and may be known to some of her associates as Isabella, Samantha and Sabrina,” Det Supt Doherty said.

“Of course, we’d be keen to speak to anyone who has information or knowledge of Kim’s social activities.”

“The community should be reassured that any information they provide will be treated confidentially and with sensitivity.”

Strikeforce Onshore has been set up to investigate the death, and police are hoping an autopsy will provide more information on the circumstances of McRae’s death.

Anyone with information about McRae’s death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

OIP Staff