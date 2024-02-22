Police reportedly investigating if officer is linked to missing couple

New South Wales police are reportedly investigating if one of their own officers is linked to the suspicious disappearance of a Sydney couple.

Detectives hold grave concerns for QANTAS air steward Luke Davies and his partner, former Chanel 10 reporter Jesse Baird.

Blood-stained clothes, credit cards and other personal items were discovered in a skip bin in the beachside suburb of Cronulla on Wednesday, which led police to visit Baird’s Paddington terrace. The residence was quickly designated a crime scene when police discovered signs of a disturbance and a significant amount of blood.

Police have been unable to locate the couple and have made a public appeal for information. The couple have not contacted friends or family since Monday and neighbours have told police that they heard the sound of an argument from the vicinity of the house.

Multiple media outlets have no claimed that police are also looking into a serving officer who previously dated one of the men. The new information has come from a police source not authorised to speak to the media. It is understood police have not been able to locate the officer.

Jesse Baird is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm to 185cm tall with a muscular build, brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time. Luke Davies is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm-175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Luke or Jesse’s whereabouts – or who may have information relevant to the investigation – to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

OIP Staff 22-02-24 16:55 Police have confirmed they are now looking for a third person in relation to the case but have not confirmed if it is a serving police officer. Detectives say they will continue to look at all past relationships and associations.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

