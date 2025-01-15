Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Police seek assistance over alleged indecent assault in city

News

Perth Detectives are continuing to seek public assistance in relation to an incident that occurred in Perth on Sunday 26 October 2024, in which a 77-year-old man has been charged.

About 3:30pm, it will be alleged the accused entered the male toilets of a retail store in Forrest Chase on Murray Street.

- Advertisement -

Once inside, it will be further alleged the accused approached a male and indecently assaulted him. Both men were unknown to each other.

A 77-year-old man from Balcatta has been charged with one count of ‘Unlawful and Incident Assault’.

He is next due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday 18 February 2025.

Detectives are continuing to seek public assistance in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar incidents in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | NYC Politician Murray Hall died

0
NYC Politician Murray Hall Dies in 1901 Murray Hall was...
Culture

The Village People set to perform as part of Donald Trump’s inauguration

0
The band say they believe their songs can reunite the USA.
Culture

Linda Nolan dies after long battle with cancer

0
The British singer found fame alongside her siblings in the pop group The Nolans.
News

US moves to introduce laws that limit transgender youth’s choices in sport

0
Republican members in the US Congress have passed a...

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | NYC Politician Murray Hall died

0
NYC Politician Murray Hall Dies in 1901 Murray Hall was...
Culture

The Village People set to perform as part of Donald Trump’s inauguration

0
The band say they believe their songs can reunite the USA.
Culture

Linda Nolan dies after long battle with cancer

0
The British singer found fame alongside her siblings in the pop group The Nolans.
News

US moves to introduce laws that limit transgender youth’s choices in sport

0
Republican members in the US Congress have passed a...
News

Sam Kerr fronts court over accusations she racially harassed a police officer

0
Soccer star Sam Kerr has appeared before a British...
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

On This Gay Day | NYC Politician Murray Hall died

OUTinPerth -
NYC Politician Murray Hall Dies in 1901 Murray Hall was a NYC politician who died on this day in 1901 after battling cancer. Hall was...
Read more

The Village People set to perform as part of Donald Trump’s inauguration

Graeme Watson -
The band say they believe their songs can reunite the USA.
Read more

Linda Nolan dies after long battle with cancer

Graeme Watson -
The British singer found fame alongside her siblings in the pop group The Nolans.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture