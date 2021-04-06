POOF DOOF returns to Perth as part of the Palace Social Club

Perth party planners, Palace J Entertainment, are bringing a brand-new experience to the shores of Perth: Palace Social Club – will be making its debut at Mounts Bay Sailing Club over the Anzac Day Long Weekend Friday 23 April to Monday 26 April 2021.

Each day a different party will feature in the space, including the queer celebration POOF DOOF.

The day parties will kick off on the Friday at 6pm with Interzone – an exciting new prospect by two thirds of the Planet X Trinity (Outer Body, Freedom Time and System) alongside a huge lineup of international and Australian DJ legends including Ben UFO (UK), Marcellus Pittman (USA), Andy Garvey (SYD) + more.

Saturday will see the Perth’s first ever POOF DOOF Drag Brunch – organisers say you should prepare for one whole massive afternoon of fierce drag superstardom like Perth has never seen before – alongside a 1.5-hour bottomless mimosa and brunch package. Australia’s fiercest drag artists and special guests Coco Jumbo (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under) and Jimi The Kween (The Voice) come together for so much camp fun with local legends Barbie Q, Donna Kebab and Justin Sider.

Saturday is not done yet – everyone loves a big gay day rave and POOF DOOF is back, bigger than ever and bringing just that with The Big Gay Bay Day – headlined by iconic drag DJ Kitty Glitter and the big guns of queer DJs including Aaron Matthews (UK), Leask (Per), Argonaut (Melb), Elise Keddie (Per) & Your Girl Pho (Per). Perth’s own powerhouse performers Danisa Snake, Serenity and Flynn V round out the fabulous lineup.

Sunday will see the space host A Day On The Bay featuring Australian favourite DJs Set Mo.

The long weekend of festivity will close off with Voyage Festival. The boutique festival, presented by Voyage Day Party who have sold out all of their three consecutive shows over summer, will deliver a massive finale to wrap up the silly season. Punters can expect a showcase of the hottest Perth DJs over two stages, with multiple pop-up bars and activations to really send off the long weekend.

Palace Social Club is taking over Mounts Bay Sailing Club from Friday 23rd – Monday 26th April. Catch POOF DOOF Drag Brunch from midday on Saturday 24th April, and Big Gay Bay Day from 4pm on the same day – more info here!

