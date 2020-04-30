POP and Drag Factory are going digital with your favourite local drag artists

Perth regular weekly drag nights POP! and Drag Factory have announced they’ll be streaming live into your living rooms with all your favourite local performers.

Connections’ weekly drag showdown POP is returning tonight as POP at home, hosted by by the only BarbieQ live on her Facebook page.

The Court’s Drag Factory is set to return next Wednesday 6th May, with the dynamic duo of Alexas Armstrong and Scarlet Adams back at the helm. Fans are invited to tip the performers using PayPal.

Both events are encouraging the community to get behind local artists who are struggling with the isolation restrictions surrounding COVID-19, which has led to many local drag performers losing their income.

Aside from these two weekly events, many local artists have been putting out their own content to keep their fans connected.

Dean Misdale / Feminem has been hosting live conversations and performances on their social media channels, and is preparing a dazzling DJ set for this weekend, and cabaret sensation Cougar Morrison has been turning out sensational regular content including Drag Story Time for youngsters, and some surprising ways to be wise.

If you’re looking to support our local drag artists, be sure to tune in to POP, Drag Factory and each of their social media channels, and see below for a list of local drag merch you can pick up to support the queens during these uncertain times.

If you’re a local drag performer or LGBTIQ+ artist who is creating content from home, or have some merchandise to share, please get in touch with us ([email protected]outinperth.com) so we can help spread the word.

POP! At Home with BarbieQ kicks off tonight from 8:30pm on Facebook, and tune in for Drag Factory with Alexas and Scarlet from next Wednesday 6th May.

Looking to support our local drag performers? Here’s some fabulous merch and donation options you can use to show the gals some love.

If you’re a local drag artist that would like to be included in this list, please get in touch at [email protected]

