Pope Leo XIV says the church will remain opposed to same-sex marriages

Ahead of his inauguration of the head of the Catholic church Pope Leo XIV has spoken about the church’s view on same-sex marriages.

During his inaugural meeting addressing the vatican Diplomatic Corps at St Peter’s Bascilica the pontiff said the church must continue to emphasise the family’s are rooted in the ““stable union between a man and a woman.”

- Advertisement -

Pope Leo XIV is the church’s first leader born in the USA and succeeds Pope Francis who died last month. The previous Pope’s reign was marked by a notable softer tone towards LGBTIQA+ people and communities.

The new pope said LGBTIQA+ Catholics were still welcome in the church, but homosexual acts were “intrinsically disordered” according the the teachings of the church.

During his address the Pope also described abortion and euthanasia as a reflection of the world’s “throwaway lifestyle”.

After he was selected to be the new Pope comments made by the leader back in 2012 resurfaced in the media. Back then he was vocally critically of the media giving positive portrayals of LGBTIQA+ people and their families.

“Western mass media is extraordinarily effective in fostering within the general public enormous sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel, for example abortion, homosexual lifestyle, euthanasia.”

He complained that “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children are so benignly and sympathetically portrayed in television programs and cinema today.”

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis has called on the new Pope to remember the powerful bridges build by his predecessor.



“The Roman Catholic Church stands on the threshold of a hopeful and inclusive new chapter. With Pope Leo XIV’s leadership, there is an extraordinary opportunity to inspire billions around the world and further embrace LGBTQ people with compassion, dignity, and love.” Ellis said shortly after the selection of the new Pope was made announced.

“He can build on the progress already made and help create a Church that truly reflects the universal message of acceptance and care for all. We are hopeful to collaborate with Pope Leo, just as we did with Pope Francis, to help ensure the Church continues to grow as a welcoming home for everyone.” she said.

Ellis has previously spoken about how in her meetings with the former Pope she shared how as a Catholic she was unable to have her children baptised as she is in a same-sex union.