‘Briefs’ cancel Fringe World performances due to border closure

Undoubtedly one of the most popular troupes at Fringe World each year is the crazy team of performers from Briefs.

Sadly the crew have had to cancel their appearance at Fringe World 2021 due to the border restrictions with Queensland.

The company said they were disappointed to not be making their 10th consecutive appearance at the festival, but hoped to venture to Western Australia later in 2021.

The team had planned to bring new show The Bite to the festival which features live music from performer Sahara Beck.

OIP Staff

