‘Pose’ star Michaela Jaé shares her debut song ‘Something to Say’

The final episode of TV show Pose aired last week, brining to an end the journey of Ballroom house mother Blanca Evangelista.

Over three seasons Pose broke new ground and was praised for it’s casting of actors who were transgender in key roles, and for hiring people on it’s writing and production team.

Actor Mj Rodriguez isn’t wasting any time launching new projects, she’s just released her first musical project under the name Michaela Jaé.

Something to Say is her first musical offering and if it reminds you of classic hits of the 1970’s that might because Verdine White, one of the founding members of Earth Wing & Fire, is one of the song’s writers.

Prior to finding stardom in Pose, Michaela had a successful career in musical theatre and studied music at the prestigious Berkley College of Music in California. Speaking to MTV Michaela said she was excited for people to see another side of her, and she hoped the track made people feel happy.

The actor has also signed on for a new TV role, appearing in an as-yet-untitled new comedy series for Apple+ alongside comedian Maya Rudolph.

Take a listen to the uplifting tune.

