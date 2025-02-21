Premier Roger Cook questions Libby Mettam’s standards

Premier Roger Cook has questioned why Liberal leader Libby Mettam has taken action against a the Liberal candidate for the Kimberly, when she’s tolerated the comments of so many others in her party.

Darren Spackman, the Liberal candidate who delivered an expletive filled explanation on why he’s previously made comments that have been described as racist in nature was dumped by Mettam late on Thursday.

Speaking to the media this morning Premier Roger Cook said he didn’t want to give any more air to Spackman’s comments, but questioned the Liberal leaders track record in dealing with outspoken candidates.

Premier Roger Cook.

“My concern is that the Liberal leader Libby Mettam said that she will not tolerate that sort of behaviour,” he said. “Well, what sort of behaviour will she tolerate?”

“Will she tolerate a homophobe? Will she tolerate an anti-vaxxer? Will she tolerate a misogynist? Will she tolerate a One Nation reject? Will she tolerate a dodgy builder?”

“Quite frankly, Libby Mettam needs to really examine her conscience, and be accountable for these other candidates, which are still endorsed Liberal candidates,” the premier said.

The Premier didn’t name in candidates in particular, but earlier this week Mettam had an awkward media conference when she was presented with historical social media posts from the candidate for Darling Range which were described as homophobic and offensive to women.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam.

The Liberal leader was also accused as of avoiding being seen alongside Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough who created controversy last year when he suggested that LGBTIQA+ communities around the globe welcomed “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

Mettam denied she avoiding the region and made an appearance in the state’s south alongside Brough not long after.

Speaking to radio station 6PR this morning Spackman claimed he’s been set up by the media when he made the comments that lead to the Liberal leader demanding his resignation.

The Kununurra pub owner said he was someone who not “politically correct”.

“I’m not a politician, we live in the bush, and I’m not as polished as what I should be, at the end of the day my delivery is probably not right – I’m not politically correct – but that doesn’t change the facts.” Spackman said highlighting concern over crime in the region and children not attending school.

“I’m not everyone’s cup of tea.” Spackman said.

Spackman said some of the concerning comments were from “some time ago”, and accused the journalists reporting them of setting him up.

“Some of the comments from more recently have been taken out of context, and unfortunately I’m just not politically savvy enough to understand I’m being set up.” Spackman said.

“My delivery might not be perfectly, but I know where my heart lays.” Spackman said defending the comments that lead to the Liberal leader demanding his resignation.

“When was saying everything PC, when was that Australian?” Spackman asked host Simon Beaumont.

While Spackman described his comments as being from sometime ago, the initial post that raised concern was from 2022, and the comments that Mettam reacted to were made this week.

“The stuff that was said this week was an ‘off the record’ chat with a reporter”, Spackman claimed. He said he was now considering running as an independent.