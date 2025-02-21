Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Premier Roger Cook questions Libby Mettam’s standards

Local

Premier Roger Cook has questioned why Liberal leader Libby Mettam has taken action against a the Liberal candidate for the Kimberly, when she’s tolerated the comments of so many others in her party.

Darren Spackman, the Liberal candidate who delivered an expletive filled explanation on why he’s previously made comments that have been described as racist in nature was dumped by Mettam late on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the media this morning Premier Roger Cook said he didn’t want to give any more air to Spackman’s comments, but questioned the Liberal leaders track record in dealing with outspoken candidates.

Premier Roger Cook.

“My concern is that the Liberal leader Libby Mettam said that she will not tolerate that sort of behaviour,” he said. “Well, what sort of behaviour will she tolerate?”

“Will she tolerate a homophobe? Will she tolerate an anti-vaxxer? Will she tolerate a misogynist? Will she tolerate a One Nation reject? Will she tolerate a dodgy builder?”

“Quite frankly, Libby Mettam needs to really examine her conscience, and be accountable for these other candidates, which are still endorsed Liberal candidates,” the premier said.

The Premier didn’t name in candidates in particular, but earlier this week Mettam had an awkward media conference when she was presented with historical social media posts from the candidate for Darling Range which were described as homophobic and offensive to women.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam.

The Liberal leader was also accused as of avoiding being seen alongside Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough who created controversy last year when he suggested that LGBTIQA+ communities around the globe welcomed “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

Mettam denied she avoiding the region and made an appearance in the state’s south alongside Brough not long after.

Dumped candidate Darren Spackman says he was set up by the media

Speaking to radio station 6PR this morning Spackman claimed he’s been set up by the media when he made the comments that lead to the Liberal leader demanding his resignation.

The Kununurra pub owner said he was someone who not “politically correct”.

“I’m not a politician, we live in the bush, and I’m not as polished as what I should be, at the end of the day my delivery is probably not right – I’m not politically correct – but that doesn’t change the facts.” Spackman said highlighting concern over crime in the region and children not attending school.

“I’m not everyone’s cup of tea.” Spackman said.

Spackman said some of the concerning comments were from “some time ago”, and accused the journalists reporting them of setting him up.

“Some of the comments from more recently have been taken out of context, and unfortunately I’m just not politically savvy enough to understand I’m being set up.” Spackman said.

“My delivery might not be perfectly, but I know where my heart lays.” Spackman said defending the comments that lead to the Liberal leader demanding his resignation.

“When was saying everything PC, when was that Australian?” Spackman asked host Simon Beaumont.

While Spackman described his comments as being from sometime ago, the initial post that raised concern was from 2022, and the comments that Mettam reacted to were made this week.

“The stuff that was said this week was an ‘off the record’ chat with a reporter”, Spackman claimed. He said he was now considering running as an independent.

Latest

Culture

Decades after it premiered ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ remains polarising

0
The iconic 70s musical gets mixed reactions.
Culture

Pamela Rabe chats about her award winning role in ‘August: Osage Country’

0
The acclaimed actor stars in the acclaimed production of 'August: Osage County'.
News

US fire captain, who was targeted as a ‘DEI’ hire, found dead in her own home

0
Police believe 49-year-old Rebecca Morodi was a victim of domestic violence.
Local

Australian Christian Lobby throws their support behind Basil Zempilas

0
The lobby group will deliver 10,000 flyers across Churchlands to support Zempilas entering parliament.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Decades after it premiered ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ remains polarising

0
The iconic 70s musical gets mixed reactions.
Culture

Pamela Rabe chats about her award winning role in ‘August: Osage Country’

0
The acclaimed actor stars in the acclaimed production of 'August: Osage County'.
News

US fire captain, who was targeted as a ‘DEI’ hire, found dead in her own home

0
Police believe 49-year-old Rebecca Morodi was a victim of domestic violence.
Local

Australian Christian Lobby throws their support behind Basil Zempilas

0
The lobby group will deliver 10,000 flyers across Churchlands to support Zempilas entering parliament.
News

Liberals dump Kimberley candidate Darren Spackman

0
The Liberal party have dumped their candidate for the...

Decades after it premiered ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ remains polarising

Graeme Watson -
The iconic 70s musical gets mixed reactions.
Read more

Pamela Rabe chats about her award winning role in ‘August: Osage Country’

Graeme Watson -
The acclaimed actor stars in the acclaimed production of 'August: Osage County'.
Read more

US fire captain, who was targeted as a ‘DEI’ hire, found dead in her own home

OUTinPerth -
Police believe 49-year-old Rebecca Morodi was a victim of domestic violence.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture