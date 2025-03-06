Premier Roger Cook says Thomas Brough’s views do not reflect Albany community

Premier Roger Cook has described remarks made last year by Albany councilor Dr Thomas Brough as “disturbing” and “homophobic”.

“I am concerned about the kind of people the Liberal party has endorsed in this election.” he said, describing the Albany emergency medicine specialist as someone who “sows division within the community.”

Dr Brough gained national attention last year when he claimed that the LGBTIQA+ communities embraced “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

The Premier made his comments in response to a lister question on the ABC Drive program with Gary Adshead. Roger Cook said Dr Brough’s statements on women’s reproductive rights were equally disturbing.

“I’m not quite sure why he’s continuing to receive the support of the Liberal party.” the Premier said, noting that even Liberal leader Libby Mettam has labeled his comments as “bizarre”.

“He’s not reflective of the community that he is seeking to represent. Quite frankly, the Liberal party appears to have preselected a whole bunch of extremists, people with wacky views, and I’m not sure what their quality control is when it comes to a lot of their candidates.”

The premier said he did not believe Dr Brough’s views were reflective of the Albany community.

“I don’t think they accept or embrace ideas that are so divisive, sow hatred, essentially are trying to attack particular people in our community.

“Quite frankly I don’t think that’s the kind of Western Australia that we want to live in, and Libby should be standing up to that because I don’t think she believes that’s the sort of Western Australia she wants to live in either.” Premier Roger Cook said.

Noting that the Liberal leader had stood next to the candidate when he said that he wanted to see a review of the state’s abortion laws if elected, despite it not being the party’s policy, the Premier questioned if Dr Brough would be difficult to control if elected to parliament.

‘She can’t control him before the election, how’s she going to control him once he gets into parliament?

“He’s going to continue to spread that poison, those horrible views, and quite frankly I fear for the LGBTIQA+ community of Albany. Perish the thought if he is actually elected as their representative.”