Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Premier Roger Cook says Thomas Brough’s views do not reflect Albany community

News

Premier Roger Cook has described remarks made last year by Albany councilor Dr Thomas Brough as “disturbing” and “homophobic”.

“I am concerned about the kind of people the Liberal party has endorsed in this election.” he said, describing the Albany emergency medicine specialist as someone who “sows division within the community.”

- Advertisement -

Dr Brough gained national attention last year when he claimed that the LGBTIQA+ communities embraced “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

The Premier made his comments in response to a lister question on the ABC Drive program with Gary Adshead. Roger Cook said Dr Brough’s statements on women’s reproductive rights were equally disturbing.

“I’m not quite sure why he’s continuing to receive the support of the Liberal party.” the Premier said, noting that even Liberal leader Libby Mettam has labeled his comments as “bizarre”.

“He’s not reflective of the community that he is seeking to represent. Quite frankly, the Liberal party appears to have preselected a whole bunch of extremists, people with wacky views, and I’m not sure what their quality control is when it comes to a lot of their candidates.”

The premier said he did not believe Dr Brough’s views were reflective of the Albany community.

“I don’t think they accept or embrace ideas that are so divisive, sow hatred, essentially are trying to attack particular people in our community.

“Quite frankly I don’t think that’s the kind of Western Australia that we want to live in, and Libby should be standing up to that because I don’t think she believes that’s the sort of Western Australia she wants to live in either.” Premier Roger Cook said.

Noting that the Liberal leader had stood next to the candidate when he said that he wanted to see a review of the state’s abortion laws if elected, despite it not being the party’s policy, the Premier questioned if Dr Brough would be difficult to control if elected to parliament.

‘She can’t control him before the election, how’s she going to control him once he gets into parliament?

“He’s going to continue to spread that poison, those horrible views, and quite frankly I fear for the LGBTIQA+ community of Albany. Perish the thought if he is actually elected as their representative.”

Latest

Culture

Take a look at new series ‘Mid-Century Modern’

0
The upcoming comedy series is about three gay friends who decide to become roommates during their golden years.
Culture

Bibliophile | The Bones Beneath My Skin

0
TJ Klune's new novel features a down on luck writer, a crazy injured ex-military man and a 10 year-old-girl named Artemis Darth Vader.
Local

John Carey and Basil Zempilas face off in fiery debate

0
Zempilas was challenged over the Liberal party's Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough.
History

On This Gay Day: Drag star Divine died aged just 42

0
The Baltimore drag star conquered the world.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Take a look at new series ‘Mid-Century Modern’

0
The upcoming comedy series is about three gay friends who decide to become roommates during their golden years.
Culture

Bibliophile | The Bones Beneath My Skin

0
TJ Klune's new novel features a down on luck writer, a crazy injured ex-military man and a 10 year-old-girl named Artemis Darth Vader.
Local

John Carey and Basil Zempilas face off in fiery debate

0
Zempilas was challenged over the Liberal party's Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough.
History

On This Gay Day: Drag star Divine died aged just 42

0
The Baltimore drag star conquered the world.
Culture

Holden Sheppard shares plans for ‘Invisible Boys’ sequel as he wins major arts prize

0
The author sat down with OUTinPerth to share plans for the next installment of his hugely popular story.

Take a look at new series ‘Mid-Century Modern’

Graeme Watson -
The upcoming comedy series is about three gay friends who decide to become roommates during their golden years.
Read more

Bibliophile | The Bones Beneath My Skin

OUTinPerth -
TJ Klune's new novel features a down on luck writer, a crazy injured ex-military man and a 10 year-old-girl named Artemis Darth Vader.
Read more

John Carey and Basil Zempilas face off in fiery debate

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Zempilas was challenged over the Liberal party's Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture