Premier says Liberals are the party of “homophobes”, “anti-vaxers” and “anti-Semites”

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook has referred to the Liberal party as the party of “homophobes”, “anti-vaxers” and “anti-Semites” as they continue to announce their candidates for the state election.

This week the party announced that their candidate for the Central Wheatbelt would be Lance French, a former police officer who was fired from the force after he refused to take a COVID virus vaccine.

The Liberal State Executive rejected French as a being a suitable candidate in December, but were forced to accept him when nobody else put their hand up for the position. It is understood that concern was raised about some of the accounts French followed on social media, including one which regularly posted anti-Semitic material. He has since stopped following the account.

The West Australian has reported that the Premier has commented on the selection saying it’s another example of the party promoting extreme views.

The Premier said French’s nomination was proof the Liberals were “unfit for office” and had been taken over by people with “extreme views”, including “anti-vaxxers” and “people who follow white supremacists”.

“This is a very sad reflection on what is supposed to be a large mainstream political party,” the premier said.

“Libby Mettam has lost control of the party. If she’s the leader she says she is, she should disendorse their candidate for the Central Wheatbelt.”



The Premier suggested that the party was really being controlled not by Mattam, but by conservative upper-house MP Nick Goiran.



“Is Libby Mettam saying today she stands for homophobics, she stands for anti-vaxxers. Is she saying that she stands for people who admire white supremacists?,” he said.

“They’re a group of extreme people who have invaded and taken over the Liberal Party, all led by Nick Gorian.

“And quite frankly, Libby Mettam needs to stand up or she needs to stand down.” Premier Roger Cook said.

Several of the Liberal party’s candidates have stirred up controversy in the past. Dr Thomas Brough, the liberal party candidate for Albany, made headlines in 2024 when he insinuated a link between LGBTIQA+ communities and “minor attracted people.”

Phil Twiss, who will run for a spot in the Legislative Council, has previously distanced himself from comments he’d appeared to make regarding the “homosexual lobby”.

Amanda Sue Markham, who unsuccessfully ran for a lower house seat at the 2021 state election, will also be a candidate for the Legislative Council. At the 2021 election where Markham ran for the lower house seat of Victoria Park then leader Zak Kirkup blocked the media from asking questions about her views on homosexuality.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has defended the candidates and the party’s selection process, and described the Premier as “clutching at straws”. Mettam said French was actually a strong supporter of the Jewish community.