Prepare for spooky season with first trailer for ‘The Craft’ reboot

Cult classic The Craft has been summoned once again, with the first trailer for the upcoming reboot hitting social media this week.

Written and directed by actor Zoe Lister-Jones (Whitney, New Girl, Life in Pieces), The Craft: Legacy introduces us to a new coven of young witches learning to control their powers.

Initially thought to be a reimagining of the 1996 cult hit, the trailer seems to hint that the film is a sequel, with a few nods to the original film – with original star Fairuza Balk appearing in a mysterious polaroid.

Set to an eerie cover of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, the 2020 film seems to retain the original’s blend of chilling and camp.

Starring Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny, the film is due for release just in time for Halloween.

