President Joe Biden voices his support for transgender youth

US President Joe Biden has voiced his support for transgender youth saying he does not believe states should have the right to legislate against young people accessing medical care.

“I don’t think any state, or anybody should have the right to do that.” President Biden said. “As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong.”

President Biden said he felt strongly that transgender people should be able to access the medical care they needed and be allowed access to bathrooms.

The US President was appearing at a forum hosted by website Now This, where he faced questions from younger Americans. Among those selected to ask questions of the Leader of the Free World was Tik-Tok famous transgender comedian Dylan Mulvaney.

The President said he believed the current generation of Americans made him optimistic for the future because he saw them as the single most education, engaged, generous and least prejudiced generation in history.

President Biden praised Mulvaney for sharing her transition, saying it allowed others to get a better understanding of transgender people’s experiences.

“People fear what they don’t know.” President Biden said arguing that exposure to transgender people’s lives would change people’s minds.

President Biden also spoke about gun violence, education, college debt, abortion access, criminal reform, climate and the environment.

Dylan Mulvaney has built up a huge online following since she began documenting her gender transition. The 25-year-old was already working as an entertainer having appeared in the touring production of The Book of Mormon and popping up several US television shows.

Mulvaney now has 8.3 million followers on social media platform TikTok. Mulvaney’s camp style and over-the-top personality has drawn criticism from anti-transgender campaigners.

